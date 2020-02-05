Slovakia jumps on the electronic wave

Martin-based Volkswagen plant to produce components for e-cars.

The portfolio of products manufactured by the Martin-based plant of the carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia will be extended by differential gears for electric cars. This not only means a step towards securing jobs at the plant but also a sustainable transformation of the plant towards electromobility.

“At the same time, it is proof that we are an attractive plant for the group,” said Christian Rauch, the head of the Martin plant. “The new product has the potential to open the door to other related projects for various group’s car brands.”

The new component will also give the plant’s employees an opportunity to increase their expertise and skills as new production technologies, like laser welding, will be employed. The project secures long-term employment as well.

A total of €35 million will be invested in this project, while VW Slovakia has already applied for a €5 million investment stimulus in the form of tax relief.

The Martin plant, part of Volkswagen Group Components, was launched in 2000. It now employs more than 800 workers. It produces components for gear boxes and chassis as well as various shafts. More than 90 percent of its production goes to the group’s plants in Germany.

5. Feb 2020 at 19:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff