The luxury flat Fico lived in will be for sale

The administrator has set the auction date.

A flat in the luxurious Bonaparte development in which former PM Robert Fico used to live in is for sale. Fico used to rent it from the now convicted tax fraudster Ladislav Bašternák.

After repeated calls on Fico to move out of the flat, he did so in autumn 2019.

Bašternák was condemned for tax fraud and as a result will be stripped of his property, including the flat, which will be sold in an auction, the Denník N reported.

No kitchen units

The starting price for the flat is €1.67 million, including garage parking. The auction should take place on March 16 in the Hradná Brána hotel in Devín near Bratislava.

Those who intend to attend are required to pay a collateral of €49,000.

Tours in the flat will take place March 2 and 3.

The flat’s spreads over 377.64 square metres and has two terraces, according to Denník N. There is no parquet floor, interior doors, kitchen units and tilling of fireplace

Bašternák was able to get rid of most of his property. His villa under Slavín Hill in Bratislava now belongs to his wife Tatiana. Neither did his luxury cars go to the state.

This property might still be put up for auction, if the administrator challenges the transactions in court. The Index economic website reported at the end of January that she would do so.

6. Feb 2020 at 13:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff