Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Piešťany and Tel Aviv to be connected with charter line

It will be operated from May to September.

(Source: Courtesy of Spa Piešťany)

A regular line will connect the western-Slovak spa town of Piešťany with Israel in the upcoming season.

Flight company will operate so-called “incoming” lines with Tel Aviv, meaning it aims to bring foreign visitors to the region.

“Piešťany has a potential to be a successful regional airport and it is attractive for foreign companies,” said Trnava Regional Governor Jozef Viskupič.

Last year, there were flights connecting Piešťany with Egypt and Turkey from the airport.

Related story:Spa town Piešťany and Vienna to be connected with a bus line Read more 

Every Wednesday

The first visitors will arrive on May 6, 2020. The Israeli travel agency Ophir Tours will operate the line in the season from May to September 2020.

The Jerusalem Post reported that flights are scheduled to Wednesdays.

Piešťany Airport fulfils the development function in the region and several tourism entities will participate in this project. Piešťany Airport marked an enormous growth of travellers in 2019. While in 2018, there were 768 travellers at the airport, in 2019 the number increased to 10,498.

Charter flights to Hurghada and Antalya will continue in the summer season of 2020.

6. Feb 2020 at 13:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

Jozef Kuciak

Anti-fascist street protests: Who's going to benefit?

Expert sees more of a pre-election campaign than an effective solution.

ĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in Trnava

Slovakia expels a Vietnamese diplomat in relation to abduction case

The diplomat has been declared persona non grata; he has 48 hours to leave.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Police press charges against a prominent commentator

Charges pertain to Michal Havran's commentary in the Sme daily criticising a controversial Catholic priest.

Michal Havran

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College