Piešťany and Tel Aviv to be connected with charter line

It will be operated from May to September.

A regular line will connect the western-Slovak spa town of Piešťany with Israel in the upcoming season.

Flight company will operate so-called “incoming” lines with Tel Aviv, meaning it aims to bring foreign visitors to the region.

“Piešťany has a potential to be a successful regional airport and it is attractive for foreign companies,” said Trnava Regional Governor Jozef Viskupič.

Last year, there were flights connecting Piešťany with Egypt and Turkey from the airport.

Every Wednesday

The first visitors will arrive on May 6, 2020. The Israeli travel agency Ophir Tours will operate the line in the season from May to September 2020.

The Jerusalem Post reported that flights are scheduled to Wednesdays.

Piešťany Airport fulfils the development function in the region and several tourism entities will participate in this project. Piešťany Airport marked an enormous growth of travellers in 2019. While in 2018, there were 768 travellers at the airport, in 2019 the number increased to 10,498.

Charter flights to Hurghada and Antalya will continue in the summer season of 2020.

6. Feb 2020 at 13:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff