Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

The cradle of Slovakia's theatre in Bratislava

Historical building of the Slovak National Theatre was designed by famous duo of architects.

Slovak National Theatre – Historical buildingSlovak National Theatre – Historical building (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)
This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

It is not possible to visit the Slovak National Theatre right now due to measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Slovakia. However, you can still learn more about its history and cultural significance in this article.

The neo-Renaissance building of the Slovak National Theatre was designed by the Viennese duo of Ferdinand Fellner and Hermann Helmer, architects with more than 200 notable buildings across Europe attached to their names.

The current construction dates from 1886 and replaced the city theatre, which had stood on the site since 1776. The building has undergone several reconstructions since then, usually to make it more functional and to meet contemporary demands, although a recent project also allowed for busts of significant cultural figures – Liszt, Shakespeare, Goethe, Katona, Mozart – to be returned to the niches on the façade.

Nowadays the building is known as the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre and hosts performances of drama, opera and ballet as well as balls and other prominent events.

Slovak National Theatre – Historical building (Slovenské národné divadlo - Historická budova)

Address: Gorkého 132, Bratislava; Phone: +421 2 204 94 111; Website: www.snd.sk

19. Mar 2020 at 7:00

Theme: Bratislava

