Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Did a teenage girl really drive a Bratislava tram?

She had the uniform and is said to have many friends among the tram drivers.

A teenage girl has recently caused a problem for the Bratislava Transport Company (DPB) after she was photographed in a tram cabin.A teenage girl has recently caused a problem for the Bratislava Transport Company (DPB) after she was photographed in a tram cabin.(Source: TASR)

A young girl, for whom trams became a passion, has caused the Bratislava Transport Company (DPB) to raise an alert among its drivers after she was photographed in a tram cabin.

Read alsoTrams return to Karlova Ves Read more 

“This is not our driver!” the company warns its drivers in a poster. It adds they must not allow her into a tram cabin as this goes against the rules, the Sme daily reported.

The poster also contains a picture of the teenage girl dressed in an authentic tram driver's uniform.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Feb 2020 at 0:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

Jozef Kuciak

Anti-fascist street protests: Who's going to benefit?

Expert sees more of a pre-election campaign than an effective solution.

ĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in Trnava

Slovakia expels a Vietnamese diplomat in relation to abduction case

The diplomat has been declared persona non grata; he has 48 hours to leave.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Police press charges against a prominent commentator

Charges pertain to Michal Havran's commentary in the Sme daily criticising a controversial Catholic priest.

Michal Havran

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College