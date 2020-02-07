Did a teenage girl really drive a Bratislava tram?

She had the uniform and is said to have many friends among the tram drivers.

A teenage girl has recently caused a problem for the Bratislava Transport Company (DPB) after she was photographed in a tram cabin.(Source: TASR)

A young girl, for whom trams became a passion, has caused the Bratislava Transport Company (DPB) to raise an alert among its drivers after she was photographed in a tram cabin.

“This is not our driver!” the company warns its drivers in a poster. It adds they must not allow her into a tram cabin as this goes against the rules, the Sme daily reported.

The poster also contains a picture of the teenage girl dressed in an authentic tram driver's uniform.

