Did a teenage girl really drive a Bratislava tram?

A young girl, for whom trams became a passion, has caused the Bratislava Transport Company (DPB) to raise an alert among its drivers after she was photographed in a tram cabin.
“This is not our driver!” the company warns its drivers in a poster. It adds they must not allow her into a tram cabin as this goes against the rules, the Sme daily reported.
The poster also contains a picture of the teenage girl dressed in an authentic tram driver's uniform.
7. Feb 2020 at 0:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff