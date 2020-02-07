Environmental disaster: Dangerous substances flood land and leak into a stream

The disaster happened in a village near Krupina.

An ecological disaster occurs in Čabradský Vrbovok, near Krupina, on February 6, 2020.(Source: TASR)

Dangerous substances leaking into a stream near a biogas station have caused an ecological disaster.

The accident happened in the small settlement of Čabradský Vrbovok, near Krupina in Central Slovakia, the police said 3,000 cubic metres of digestate flooded land and leaked into the stream after damage to a tank of the nearby biogas station.

A river of sludge about 10 to 20 metres wide flowed a distance of 300 metres along the inhabited and abandoned houses to the stream, Dušan Hancko from the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) told the TASR newswire.

Fire fighters have been carrying out measures to stop further leakage and environmental pollution.

No harm to people

Experts took samples of the biowaste to further analyse it. The results should be known in a few days.

Milan Blaško from the Krupina District Office, where he heads the environment department, said the digestate will not cause any direct harm to people as it is used in field fertilisation, TASR wrote.

However, if the biowaste got into the underground water, the quality of the water in wells may be in danger.

7. Feb 2020 at 0:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff