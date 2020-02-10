New ski resort opened in Liptov

Plan to open a trail for cross-country skiers and evening skiing.

In the town borough of Liptovský Mikuláš in Demänová, a new ski resort opened for less demanding skiers and families with children.

The resort offers easy slopes with two tows, a closed zone for the smallest skiers and night lighting with infrastructure for skiers, the TASR newswire reported.

Related story: It is possible to ski at Upper Zemplín, too Read more

Skiers will get there by car, parking being free.

“We ski daily from 8.30 to 16.00, the slopes have artificial snow and are adjusted every day. Our slopes are also lit, so we plan to launch evening skiing,” said Zuzana Hriňová, director of a ski resort in Demänová, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

New features to come

There is ski service, equipment rental, ski school and three gastronomic facilities. Children can enjoy snowtubing.

Related story: Ice Express hits the tracks again Read more

If the weather is good, the resort will open a 550-metre long cross-country trail.

Currently, there are several places where to ski in Liptov: on the northern and southern part of Chopok, in Žiar valley, in Dolinky resort, in Pavčina Lehota, in Žiarce resort, in Závažná Poruba, in Opalisko resort and in Malinô Brdo near Ružomberok.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

10. Feb 2020 at 23:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff