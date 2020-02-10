Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

New ski resort opened in Liptov

Plan to open a trail for cross-country skiers and evening skiing.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: TASR)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

In the town borough of Liptovský Mikuláš in Demänová, a new ski resort opened for less demanding skiers and families with children.

The resort offers easy slopes with two tows, a closed zone for the smallest skiers and night lighting with infrastructure for skiers, the TASR newswire reported.

Related story:It is possible to ski at Upper Zemplín, too Read more 

Skiers will get there by car, parking being free.

“We ski daily from 8.30 to 16.00, the slopes have artificial snow and are adjusted every day. Our slopes are also lit, so we plan to launch evening skiing,” said Zuzana Hriňová, director of a ski resort in Demänová, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

New features to come

There is ski service, equipment rental, ski school and three gastronomic facilities. Children can enjoy snowtubing.

Related story:Ice Express hits the tracks again Read more 

If the weather is good, the resort will open a 550-metre long cross-country trail.

Currently, there are several places where to ski in Liptov: on the northern and southern part of Chopok, in Žiar valley, in Dolinky resort, in Pavčina Lehota, in Žiarce resort, in Závažná Poruba, in Opalisko resort and in Malinô Brdo near Ružomberok.

10. Feb 2020 at 23:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

An expelled diplomat, a charged commentator, and a new opposition leader

Polls have brought more questions than answers so far. Soon they will be silenced.

Igor Matovič enjoys the limelight.

Wind speed in western Slovakia may exceed 100 km/h

Meteorologists have issued warnings for the upcoming days.

Illustrative stock photo

Matovič’s OĽaNO party jumps in the polls

The party benefits mostly from its media campaign, according to the AKO pollster head.

Igor Matovič (centre) and his party colleagues.

Former dean who was fired: I should have left abroad 20 years ago

I never thought it was so easy to get rid of a professor, says Mária Bieliková.

Maria Bielikova

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College