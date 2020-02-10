Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The steepest and hardest ski slope in Slovakia is open

It has more than 200 centimetres of natural snow.

View from Lomnické SedloView from Lomnické Sedlo(Source: Sme)
The steepest and hardest ski slope in Slovakia, Lomnické Sedlo, is open now, as the amount of natural snow has increased in recent days.

The 1,240-metre long ski slope currently has 100 to 200 centimetres of snow and conditions for skiing are very good.

“Lomnické Sedlo in winter is the most attractive and steepest black slope in Slovakia,” said Lukáš Brodanský of the resort, as quoted by the SITA newswire, adding that 50 centimetres of snow fell in the recent days.

Special adjustment

The average incline of the slope is 46.91 percent, while the elevation difference is 439 metres. The slope is located 2,190 metres above sea level.

The adjustment of the slope in such steep terrain is specific, in some parts the incline is more than 40 degrees. A snowcat has to be anchored in an anchor point on a more than kilometre-long rope, and it is pulled up on the slope.

Lomnické Sedlo is the last one of the slopes in Tatranská Lomnica to be opened. Skiers can enjoy a 5.5-kilometre-long slope.

“Ski conditions are very good, not only in the saddle but in the whole resort,” Brodanský said, as quoted by SITA.

10. Feb 2020 at 13:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

