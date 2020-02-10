Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Matovič’s OĽaNO party jumps in the polls

The party benefits mostly from its media campaign, according to the AKO pollster head.

Igor Matovič (centre) and his party colleagues.Igor Matovič (centre) and his party colleagues.(Source: SITA)

The Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) led by Igor Matovič may become the leader of the opposition. Five political parties are oscillating around the 5-percent electability threshold.

Related articleWhat are parties promising ahead of elections? Read more 

This stems from the recent AKO poll carried out for the private TA3 news channel. It shows the senior ruling Smer party would win the election with the support of 17.3 percent.

Second would be OĽaNO with 13.5 percent, followed by far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with 11.8 percent.

The poll was carried out between February 3 and 6 on 1,000 respondents. It took place only after Matovič had announced on February 1 that he would launch an online vote about the party’s programme. The vote started on February 8.

“People respond to the mobilisation campaign,” said Václav Hřích, head of AKO, commented for TA3.

Media performance helped

Six more parties would win seats in the parliament. The Za Ľudí party of ex-president Andrej Kiska would win the support of 9.5 percent of the respondents. It would be followed by the coalition of Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Spolu with 8.7 percent.

Next would be Sme Rodina with 6.4 percent, followed by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 5.8 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 5.3 percent and the Slovak National Party (SNS) with 5.1 percent.

Close to the 5-percent threshold would be Most-Híd with 4.5 percent, and Dobrá Voľba (Good Choice) with 4.1 percent.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Feb 2020 at 13:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

An expelled diplomat, a charged commentator, and a new opposition leader

Polls have brought more questions than answers so far. Soon they will be silenced.

Igor Matovič enjoys the limelight.

Wind speed in western Slovakia may exceed 100 km/h

Meteorologists have issued warnings for the upcoming days.

Illustrative stock photo

Former dean who was fired: I should have left abroad 20 years ago

I never thought it was so easy to get rid of a professor, says Mária Bieliková.

Maria Bielikova

Which party has the most transparent campaign?

Vlasť and Smer parties among those running most untransparent campaigns.

The coalition of non-parliamentary parties Progressive Slovakia/Spolu has the most transparent campaign.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College