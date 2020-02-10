Matovič’s OĽaNO party jumps in the polls

The party benefits mostly from its media campaign, according to the AKO pollster head.

The Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) led by Igor Matovič may become the leader of the opposition. Five political parties are oscillating around the 5-percent electability threshold.

This stems from the recent AKO poll carried out for the private TA3 news channel. It shows the senior ruling Smer party would win the election with the support of 17.3 percent.

Second would be OĽaNO with 13.5 percent, followed by far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with 11.8 percent.

The poll was carried out between February 3 and 6 on 1,000 respondents. It took place only after Matovič had announced on February 1 that he would launch an online vote about the party’s programme. The vote started on February 8.

“People respond to the mobilisation campaign,” said Václav Hřích, head of AKO, commented for TA3.

Media performance helped

Six more parties would win seats in the parliament. The Za Ľudí party of ex-president Andrej Kiska would win the support of 9.5 percent of the respondents. It would be followed by the coalition of Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Spolu with 8.7 percent.

Next would be Sme Rodina with 6.4 percent, followed by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 5.8 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 5.3 percent and the Slovak National Party (SNS) with 5.1 percent.

Close to the 5-percent threshold would be Most-Híd with 4.5 percent, and Dobrá Voľba (Good Choice) with 4.1 percent.

10. Feb 2020 at 13:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff