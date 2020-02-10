Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Initiative questions interior minister's warning against votes from abroad

Denisa Saková said she only wanted to motivate voters from regions outside Bratislava.

Interior Minister Denisa SakováInterior Minister Denisa Saková(Source: TASR)

“This election will be a bit stranger this time as we have about 60,000 applications from people living abroad who asked for the ballots and want to vote by mail. I really call on you, don’t let these people who have been living abroad for a longer time and learn about the situation in Slovakia[…]”

This is an incomplete quote by Interior Minister Denisa Saková, who is running as number 3 on Smer’s slate for the upcoming parliamentary election, from a video recently published on Facebook.

In response to the video, the Srdcom Doma (Heart at Home) initiative, which runs a vast campaign appealing to Slovaks abroad to vote, called on Saková on February 8 to explain why she has warned against the votes of people living abroad, who have a constitutional right to vote.

“Since the end of the speech is missing, we ask for an explanation of why and to whom she is calling on to prevent something from ‘these people’,” Samuel Zubo, head of Srdcom Doma, wrote in the call.

The initiative also considers it above the public official’s power to create an image of voters living abroad as those who should be prevented from participating in public affairs by the representatives of the state. They also see it as unconstitutional to call for such steps and incite somebody to breach the laws.

“We are considering further legal steps in this matter,” Zubo wrote.

Related articleElection by mail: Some Slovaks received incomplete sets of ballots Read more 

Saková: I wanted to mobilise voters

“It is obvious that most people who want to vote from abroad are under the long-term influence of the opposition,” Saková wrote in her response on Facebook.

As a candidate of Smer, she understands the need of pre-election mobilisation and considers it absolutely correct and legitimate to mobilise the voters from regions.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Feb 2020 at 13:26  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

An expelled diplomat, a charged commentator, and a new opposition leader

Polls have brought more questions than answers so far. Soon they will be silenced.

Igor Matovič enjoys the limelight.

Wind speed in western Slovakia may exceed 100 km/h

Meteorologists have issued warnings for the upcoming days.

Illustrative stock photo

Matovič’s OĽaNO party jumps in the polls

The party benefits mostly from its media campaign, according to the AKO pollster head.

Igor Matovič (centre) and his party colleagues.

Former dean who was fired: I should have left abroad 20 years ago

I never thought it was so easy to get rid of a professor, says Mária Bieliková.

Maria Bielikova

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College