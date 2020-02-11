Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Who would win parliamentary election among youth?

None of the current ruling parties would make it to parliament.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: Sme)

If secondary school students were to decide the upcoming election, the Progressive Slovakia (PS)/Spolu coalition would win the election with 23.3 percent.

In a simulated student election that took place in the first week of February, less than a month ahead of the regular parliamentary election, the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) placed second with 16.32 percent, followed by the extremist Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with nearly 11 percent.

None of the current ruling parties would make it to parliament. The overall turnout was more than 57 percent, which is more than 32,000 students.

Young people would like to see not only PS/Spolu, OľaNO and Kotleba but also Za Ľudí (9.61 percent), Sme Rodina (9.2 percent), Freedom and Solidarity (7.14 percent) in parliament.

Related story:Under 30s would vote far-right Kotleba the next PM Read more 

“I had expected a battle between two worlds. The world of PS/Spolu, global and open on one hand and the closed, Kotleba-like one on the other. But we saw that second place belongs to OĽaNO,” said Adam Dobrota, organiser of the student election, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

PS/Spolu is capable of addressing young people

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. Feb 2020 at 14:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Hnutie SME RODINA

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS, Koalícia PS SPOLU

Top stories

Pavel Vilikovský, one of Slovakia's biggest writers, dies

The writer and translator died in Bratislava on Monday.

Pavel Vilikovsky

President rejects to make the Istanbul Convention a matter of pre-election battles

The government wants to erase its signature under the Istanbul Convention; Čaputová advised the PM to turn to Constitutional Court.

President Zuzana Čaputová

Handwriting expert testifies against Rusko: Signatures are from after 2013

Promissory notes case might reach the stage of final speeches this week.

Marian Kočner and Pavol Rusko at the promissory notes trial.

Axa ends. What should clients expect?

The company will be taken over by Uniqa.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College