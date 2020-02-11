Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

How Zsuzsová ‘grazed sheep’ for Kočner

Communications the police found during investigation of Kuciak’s murder case tell the story of the woman who ordered murders and seduced politicians.

11. Feb 2020 at 17:42 Roman Cuprik

Alena Zsuzsova (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

When Alena Zsuzsová faced the court that will decide on her guilt in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak for the first time in December 2019, the internet was quick to turn her into a subject of jokes and memes.

This pale, slightly overweight woman with thin black hair, looked nothing like the honey trap who could have seduced such influential people like ex-minister of defence Martin Glváč, former deputy general prosecutor René Vanek, or parliament’s speaker Andrej Danko.

Yet the communication the police secured from her and Marian Kočner’s phones suggests that was the job she had been doing for him for years. Kočner, who also faces charges of having ordered the murder of Kuciak, got to know Zsuzsová in 2012 when she was the unemployed single mother of a young daughter. Kočner gave her some money and started using her to gather dirt on influential politicians, prosecutors and businessmen to gain leverage over them.

Related articleHow the Kuciak case changed Slovakia (overview) Read more 

This activity, which they called ‘grazing sheep’, was part of Kočner's strategy to gain influence as he was working on founding his own political party, Cieľ (Goal), the police investigator points out in the indictment against Kočner in the murder case from March 2019.

To illustrate this strategy, the investigator cites one of Kočner's messages to Zsuzsová: “You must sit at the table with them, smile at them, and have their balls in your grip under the table. Otherwise it doesn't work. ”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Theme: Marian Kočner

Read more articles by the topic