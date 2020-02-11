Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Smer and SNS lay a thorny plan on how to win elections

Far-right ĽSNS will support the opening of the special session.

Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (SNS)Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (SNS)(Source: TASR)

Although Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko said goodbye to his parliamentary colleagues back in December 2019, there was one more session he convened in January. It now seems there will be another one, less than three weeks ahead of the February 29 parliamentary election, with ruling parties Smer and the Slovak National Party (SNS) relocating their campaigns to the parliament.

Smer has decided to have a special parliamentary session held to pass some measures from its social packages, including a higher child allowance.

Read alsoPresident rejects to make the Istanbul Convention a matter of pre-election battles Read more 

“Families cannot wait and suffer from chaos this country may be affected by after the next elections,” PM Peter Pellegrini said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

SNS supported the idea but conditioned it by including the Istanbul Convention in the programme. The party chair Danko and Pellegrini agreed the parliament should stop the ratification of the convention “forever and for always”.

The far-right Kotlebovci –People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) will support the session, too, the Sme daily reported.

All the three parties have now put together 74 out of the 76 votes required for the session to be opened. Although they are still missing two votes, it is possible that three renegades from Sme Rodina who usually vote with Smer, SNS and ĽSNS, will support it. There are also four ĽSNS renegades who may support the discussion about the Istanbul Convention, Sme wrote.

Pre-election promises in parliament

Pellegrini, Smer chair Robert Fico and Danko revealed their intention to the media on February 11 after Smer announced the government will soon pass a proposal on the child allowance to be doubled and a proposal on the introduction of the 13th pension.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. Feb 2020 at 22:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Peter Pellegrini

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS

Top stories

How Zsuzsová ‘grazed sheep’ for Kočner

Communications the police found during investigation of Kuciak’s murder case tell the story of the woman who ordered murders and seduced politicians.

Alena Zsuzsova

Pavel Vilikovský, one of Slovakia's biggest writers, dies

The writer and translator died in Bratislava on Monday.

Pavel Vilikovsky

Journalists in central Europe face ever more threats

Analysts of the Reuters Institute use the example of the murdered Ján Kuciak to show how far threats to journalists can go.

Journalists, who were screened in 2017, are considering turning to court.

President rejects to make the Istanbul Convention a matter of pre-election battles

The government wants to erase its signature under the Istanbul Convention; Čaputová advised the PM to turn to Constitutional Court.

President Zuzana Čaputová

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College