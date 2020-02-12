Parliament to discuss government’s measures and Istanbul next Tuesday

If President Čaputová vetoed proposed bills, MPs would not manage to override her veto before elections.

The government’s decision to approve several draft laws ahead of the 2020 elections has resulted in a criminal complaint filed by an opposition party.

Following the unexpected announcement of the ruling Smer from the day before, the government approved proposals to scrap motorway stickers on selected road stretches due to an incomplete motorway network, to double a child benefit, and to introduce the thirteenth pensions in its February 12 meeting.

All the proposals will be debated in a fast-tracked legislative procedure on Tuesday, February 18, when a special parliamentary session is to be held. The government-rejected Istanbul Convention should also be on the programme since it was one of SNS chair Andrej Danko's conditions before he decided to support the session.

“The opposition and the media provoked this,” Smer Chair Robert Fico said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. He added Smer is worried people’s social rights will be in danger after the elections.

If the parliament approves the costly laws, it does not automatically make them effective as of January 2021 as projected in the proposals. President Zuzana Čaputová could put the bills on hold if she vetoed them once they are passed.

12. Feb 2020 at 22:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff