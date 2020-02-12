Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship

Diamond Princess to be under quarantine until February 19.

Diamond Princess.Diamond Princess.(Source: TASR/AP)

A Slovak citizen is one of many holidaymakers stuck on the Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess due to positive coronavirus cases.

The Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the Slovak citizen is alright and in contact with Slovak authorities in Tokyo, as reported by the TASR newswire.

On February 6, 41 people aboard were tested positive for the coronavirus, mostly from Japan. In the following days, over a hundred new cases were confirmed.

The infected passengers were transported to hospitals; others were asked to remain on board and avoid any contact with other passengers. The cruise ship is carrying about 3,700 passengers and crew.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, however, said the quarantine on the ship docked at the port city of Yokohama should end on February 19 unless there are any other unforeseen developments.

The first coronavirus case related to Diamond Princess was detected on February 1 when a pensioner, who had disembarked in Hong Kong, was tested positive.

12. Feb 2020 at 22:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Slovak election to test Orbán’s clout among ethnic Hungarians

Slovakia’s ethnic Hungarian minority has a reputation for political moderation. As an election looms and Viktor Orbán ramps up his influence from across the border, is that about to change?

Fiľakovo

Court ordered Smer MP Blaha to erase false posts about Eset

The court decision concerns statements about attempts to influence elections.

Ľuboš Blaha

Smer and SNS lay a thorny plan on how to win elections

Far-right ĽSNS will support the opening of the special session.

Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (SNS)

How Zsuzsová ‘grazed sheep’ for Kočner

Communications the police found during investigation of Kuciak’s murder case tell the story of the woman who ordered murders and seduced politicians.

Alena Zsuzsova

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College