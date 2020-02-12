Slovak confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship

Diamond Princess to be under quarantine until February 19.

A Slovak citizen is one of many holidaymakers stuck on the Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess due to positive coronavirus cases.

The Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the Slovak citizen is alright and in contact with Slovak authorities in Tokyo, as reported by the TASR newswire.

On February 6, 41 people aboard were tested positive for the coronavirus, mostly from Japan. In the following days, over a hundred new cases were confirmed.

The infected passengers were transported to hospitals; others were asked to remain on board and avoid any contact with other passengers. The cruise ship is carrying about 3,700 passengers and crew.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, however, said the quarantine on the ship docked at the port city of Yokohama should end on February 19 unless there are any other unforeseen developments.

The first coronavirus case related to Diamond Princess was detected on February 1 when a pensioner, who had disembarked in Hong Kong, was tested positive.

12. Feb 2020 at 22:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff