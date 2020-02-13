Once forgotten, now loved. What makes Čierne diery graphics a phenomenon?

Graphics, which depict dilapidated technical monuments, are scarce.

When the civic association Čierne diery (Black Holes) issues a new graphic, it is almost impossible to get hold of it.

These graphics by Čierne diery depict architectural and technical monuments in Slovakia. They have become affordable works of art for the masses and that is why they have very quickly become both a phenomenon and a scarce commodity.

Those who want even just one need luck on their side, as the Čierne diery graphics are sold out online in a few minutes but only if the website is not brought down by the mass of enthusiastic buyers, of course.

In the past, the civic association sold them at local markets but the queues were endless, and some people were determined enough to wait for hours. Soon it became apparent that some people were even willing to spend the night in a tent in front of the Čierne diery stand to get a copy. At this point, the association stopped selling their images this way.

13. Feb 2020 at 11:21 | Jana Alexová