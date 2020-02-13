Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia may lose about one-half of its water sources

The recently issued publication warns of several consequences of the climate crisis for upcoming years.

Drinking water, illustrative stock photo Drinking water, illustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The lack of water, extreme drought and affiliated problems in agriculture, and subsequent impacts on people’s health – these are some of he grave risks for people in Slovakia resulting from the climate crisis.

Slovakia may lose as much as one half of its water resources by 2075, while the damages to agriculture in the middle of the century may exceed €1 billion. At the same time, the number of extremely hot days will increase fourfold, according to a publication prepared by the Greenpeace Slovensko organisation in cooperation with climatologist Jozef Pecho and journalist Andrej Bán.

Related articleGreta Thunberg followers in Slovakia say local is important Read more 

They also warn of climate extremes, such as frequent floods, extreme drought for several years and, in most extreme cases, tornadoes.

“The impacts of the quick increase in global and regional temperature have already occurred in Slovakia, particularly the increase in extreme weather and more visible drought,” Pecho said. “To prevent the potentially irreversible and dangerous changes in the global climate system, a fundamental socio-economic transformation in key economy sectors, like land use and energy, should become the most important priority of both global and Slovak politics.”

Consequences may be worse

The authors of the publication have been working with studies published in the past few years and focus on several specific areas.

The potential climate crisis may affect even more sectors than mentioned in the document, and may be even worse. Everything will depend on the measures Slovakia and the entire world will adopt in the following 10 years, according to Greenpeace.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Feb 2020 at 13:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Poll: SNS drops from parliament

The recent Focus poll shows that eight parties would make it to the parliament, with Smer winning the vote.

OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič (centre) is holding a banner saying "He is drunk", referring to Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (r).

Parodies, live broadcasts, rap songs. Facebook is big for some campaigns

A campaign video from Cannes got the most interactions.

Which online campaign is the most effective?

Men of appetites

Slovakia’s voters face some unappetising choices on 29 February.

Robert Fico celebrates his 2012 victory.

8 great breaks on Valentine’s Day weekend in Slovakia

These dates may walk you through your Valentine’s Day.

Lomnický štít - the second highest peak in Slovakia.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College