Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

Forget Romeo and Juliet. A Slovak Verona recounts a real-life love story

The love between Andrej and Marína was not meant to be.

Banka lásky or Love Bank in Banská Štiavnica, central Slovakia.Banka lásky or Love Bank in Banská Štiavnica, central Slovakia.(Source: TSS)

They were both young. He was her teacher, she was his student. And they fell for each other.

This is not a story of love between Romeo and Juliet. It is a real love story between Krupina-born poet Andrej Sládkovič and Marína Pišlová from Banská Štiavnica. It all happened in the 19th century but did not last forever.

Nevertheless, their love, which was born in Banská Štiavnica, lives on. Sládkovič wrote the longest love poem, named Marína, to show his love. Little did he know it was going to become a modern-day treasure.

Banská Štiavnica has become home to a love bank, which recounts Marína and Andrej’s story. It is housed in a special place and offers more than a story. People from all over the world store their tokens of love here.

This love meter in Banka lásky tells couples how big their love is using verses from the poem Marína written by Andrej Sládkovič. This love meter in Banka lásky tells couples how big their love is using verses from the poem Marína written by Andrej Sládkovič. (Source: TSS)
People from around the world were sending their love wishes to Banka lásky over the past year. The love bank will contact them to see if their wishes have come true. People from around the world were sending their love wishes to Banka lásky over the past year. The love bank will contact them to see if their wishes have come true. (Source: TSS)

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

13. Feb 2020 at 15:00  | Peter Dlhopolec

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Poll: SNS drops from parliament

The recent Focus poll shows that eight parties would make it to the parliament, with Smer winning the vote.

OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič (centre) is holding a banner saying "He is drunk", referring to Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (r).

Parodies, live broadcasts, rap songs. Facebook is big for some campaigns

A campaign video from Cannes got the most interactions.

Which online campaign is the most effective?

Men of appetites

Slovakia’s voters face some unappetising choices on 29 February.

Robert Fico celebrates his 2012 victory.

8 great breaks on Valentine’s Day weekend in Slovakia

These dates may walk you through your Valentine’s Day.

Lomnický štít - the second highest peak in Slovakia.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College