Spiš castle is worth visiting despite ongoing reconstruction

Visitors cannot enter the castle's foothills.

More information about travelling in Slovakia

Please see our Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide

Even though Spiš castle is undergoing reconstruction, it is still possible to visit it. However, it is forbidden to enter the foothills of the castle hill or walk near the castle rock.

The reason is critical damage resulting from the castle's construction, and rocks could fall and hurt someone as a result.

In any case, Spiš castle is a beautiful place to visit during the winter as well. Scroll through photos of the castle during sunset.

18. Feb 2020 at 21:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff