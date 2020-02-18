New record: Visibility from Kráľova Hoľa exceeded 300 kilometres

It was possible to observe the Apuseni Mountains in Romania.

Only recently, there was a piece of information about the record of distant views from Slovakia – specifically from the mountains of Veľká Fatra and suddenly, there is a new record.

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, a new record was broken with documenting views 300 kilometres away.

As SHMÚ informs at its website, Polish observer Michał Skiba from Kráľova Hoľa in the Low Tatras succeeded in capturing Apunesi Mountains in Romania, which are about 310 kilometres away.

From Slovakia to Romania

“It is the first documented reaching of a distance of 300 kilometres or higher in the history of distant views from an area of Slovakia, but probably also from all central Europe,” meteorologists reported on the website.

During standard conditions, it is possible in Slovakia to see views from “three hundred” only from two mountains: from the highest peaks of the High Tatras and from the Low Tatras, exactly from Kráľova hoľa, meteorologist informed.

The previous maximum was valid only for something more than a month (the Alps from Ostredok in Veľká Fatra, 285 kilometres).

The Slovak website Na Obzore reported on extraordinary distant views. Check more views here.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

18. Feb 2020 at 6:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff