Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
REVIEW

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is a fresh take on the literary classic

Fans of the Louisa May Alcott book and newcomers alike will enjoy this blockbuster success.

Scene from Little WomenScene from Little Women(Source: Sony and Columbia)

Do you remember that show How I Met Your Mother, which came to an end in 2014? Of course you do! The show was so successful that the producers planned a spin-off; it was supposed to be called How I Met Your Dad and feature a female member of a group of friends in the lead role.

Read also:Joker: An unsettling tale of a vulnerable villain Read more 

“I thought this was a review for Little Women”, you might be thinking. What does that sitcom have to do with this movie? Well, the director of Little Women, Greta Gerwig, was cast in the lead role for How I Met Your Dad. As it turns out, the pilot for the show was not successful, and I for one am thankful that was the case, because Greta Gerwig moved on to other projects, eventually writing and directing the acclaimed Lady Bird, released in 2017, and now Little Women, her second directorial work.

Understated drama

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Feb 2020 at 12:09  | Angel O. Madrid

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Indian manager in Bratislava: I wish Slovaks focused on emotional intelligence more

People in Slovakia are smart and have good technical skills, but they need more than that to capitalise on their potential.

Divya Thakur

Forget Romeo and Juliet. A Slovak Verona recounts a real-life love story

The love between Andrej and Marína was not meant to be.

Banka lásky or Love Bank in Banská Štiavnica, central Slovakia.

8 great breaks on Valentine’s Day weekend in Slovakia

These dates may walk you through your Valentine’s Day.

Lomnický štít - the second highest peak in Slovakia.

This is the most romantic place to go in 2020

Welcome in the town where the longest love poem in the world was born.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring