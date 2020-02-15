Items in shopping cart: View
Vlhová second after Robinson in women's giant slalom event in Slovenia

The Slovak skier ended first after the first round.

Petra VlhovaPetra Vlhova(Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová ended second in the giant slalom race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on February 15.

Vlhová entered the second round of the race from the position of the leader with the first-round result of 57.6 seconds.

In the end, Alice Robinson from New Zealand managed to beat her leading score with her final result 34 seconds faster than Vlhová. Her second run was exceptionally fast, at 56.62 seconds.

Vlhová ran a combined 1:54.66. Speaking to the public-service television RTVS after the first run, the Slovak skier thanked her fans for their support.

"I wanted to go fast, which I managed. But the top part was not good, I need to take a look at where I lost time and improve it," she said. "I've got new ski, I've tested them in training and they were great, so we decided to use them and we did well.

The Slovenian Meta Hrovat and Swiss Wendy Holdener shared the third place.

15. Feb 2020 at 14:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

