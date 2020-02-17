Items in shopping cart: View
Race walker Tóth named among decade’s Top 10 athletes

The ranking is published by the US magazine Track and Field News.

Matej Tóth winning Olympic gold.Matej Tóth winning Olympic gold.(Source: TASR)

Slovak race walker Matej Tóth was given a big honour. The US magazine Track and Field News listed him among its Decade’s Top 10 Men ranking.

He tops the 50km walk category, receiving 62 out of 100 points. During the ranked period, Tóth won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and at the 2015 World Championship in Beijing, along with two silvers at the European championship in 2014 and 2018.

“After a Rio gold, Tóth sat out most of the ’17 season (including the WC) due to an adverse test result of which he was subsequently cleared…,” the magazine wrote.

Slovak hammer thrower also listed

Another Slovak made it to the prestigious list. Hammer thrower Marcel Lomnický ranked seventh in the Hammer category.

He was fifth at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, eighth at two world championships in 2013 and 2015, and fifth and eighth at the European championships in 2016 and 2014, respectively, the TASR newswire reported.

17. Feb 2020 at 12:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Matej Tóth - slovenský chodec

