Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

The campaign goes to parliament after the last polls

SNS and Smer are ready to spend a lot of money to save their numbers ahead of the election.

Peter Pellegrini's cabinet sent costly measures to parliament just days before election. Peter Pellegrini's cabinet sent costly measures to parliament just days before election. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The last polls before the moratorium confirm OĽaNO as the momentary opposition leader, SNS and Smer campaign from the parliament and Kočner faces 20 years in prison in a case that will most likely be wrapped up before elections.

Last two polls before elections

As of Saturday, the Slovak public is only left guessing how support for political parties among voters will develop in the run up to election day in less than two weeks.

The two polls of the Focus and AKO polling agencies published just before the moratorium on polls kicked in confirmed some trends that had been visible before: most notably the decline of Smer and SNS support and the rise of Igor Matovič’s OĽaNO as the strongest opposition party.

Observers do not rule out that Matovič and his movement might even win the election, which leaves the opposition in quite a pickle about who’s going to be the prime minister if they really get a chance to exchange the current ruling forces in government. Matovič did not say an explicit no, nor did Eduard Heger, a not-so-well-known OĽaNO MP who has been mentioned in connection with the prime ministerial post.

Presidential candidate Róbert Mistrík, who stepped down in favour of Zuzana Čaputová in the 2019 presidential race, and who has also been mentioned as the possible prime minister for a potential centre-right government, also avoided giving a definite no. In fact, in an interview with Denník N, he said that if there was a possibility to join the opposition, he would take off his jeans, put on his suit and go for it.

SNS and Smer take their campaign to parliament

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

17. Feb 2020 at 15:02  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Race walker Tóth named among decade’s Top 10 athletes

The ranking is published by the US magazine Track and Field News.

Matej Tóth winning Olympic gold.

Čaputová in Munich: Leaders have a special responsibility to resist populism

The rule of law requires strong institutions and active citizens but also political leaders who abide by it.

President Zuzana Čaputová at the Munich Security Conference

No big reforms. Parties are lukewarm with their promises for businesses

What are parties promising business ahead of elections?

Sader: Flexible education system is key to further developing BSC sector

Slovak government should be more active to attract new centres.

Arjen Sader speaking at the conference dedicated to the business service centre sector.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring