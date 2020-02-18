Driving in Bratislava: Exit from Bajkalská to Prístavný Bridge closed

Closure will last until February 24.

A traffic restriction is in place between Bajkalská Street and Prístavný Bridge in Bratislava from February 16 until February 24.(Source: TASR)

Bratislava drivers and those commuting to Bratislava will experience another traffic restriction in the coming days.

The exit from Bajkalská Street to Prístavný Bridge in Bratislava was closed on Sunday evening, February 16. The stretch will remain inaccessible until February 24 due to reconstruction works needed for the construction of the D4 motorway and the R7 expressway, as reported by the TASR newswire.

Drivers heading to Brno (CZ) or Vienna (AU) from Slovnaft is located, can instead use Gagarin Street. Those heading to Brno or Vienna from Bajkalská Street can also use Gagarin Street or Prievozská Street, continuing to Apollo Bridge and Einsteinova Street.

Traffic signs will direct drivers going from the city centre to Bajkalská Street and on to the D1 motorway in the Brno/Vienna direction.

18. Feb 2020 at 6:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff