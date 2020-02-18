A lower tax on several foodstuffs did not bring prices down

The tax, however, helped decelerate the pace at which food prices grew.

Food prices in Slovakia continued rising despite a new 10-percent tax on selected food products in January 2020.(Source: TASR)

Consumer prices in Slovakia went up at the start of 2020 again, with only food products getting costlier at a slower pace.

In January 2020, year-on-year inflation rate reached 3 percent in total, and consumer prices increased by 1.2 percent compared to December 2019, the Statistics Office (ŠÚ SR) informed.

A similar growth in prices of services and products was registered during two months prior to January, in November and December 2019.

Between the last month of 2019 and this January, food products and non-alcoholic drinks became more expensive at the fastest pace, by 2.2 percent. Housing and energy prices followed with a price increase of 1.7 percent.

18. Feb 2020 at 14:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff