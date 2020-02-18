Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

New semester at Slovakia's top IT school started with a strike

The series of events that led to the strike started with the firing of a former dean, strike set to continue.

The country's leading IT school started the summer semester this Monday with an afternoon strike.

Employees of the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technologies (FIIT) of the Slovak University of Technology (STU) went on strike on February 17, following conflicts between a part of the staff and the Dean Ivan Kotuliak. The conflict escalated when the dean fired his predecessor, Professor Maria Bielikova.

“Taking into consideration the situation that arose before the weekend and over the weekend, we decided to strike between 13:00 and 14:00,” organisers informed, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Related story:Heated situation at STU faculty may lead to strike 

Before and during the weekend, the dean of FIIT STU received e-mails from 30 employees who were on strike alert, informing him they remained on strike alert.

On Monday, the management of the faculty learnt that 21 such employees went on strike for one hour.

Finding common ground

Monika Karoliová, deputy of FIIT STU dean Ivan Kotuliak, said that the faculty management was ready for a strike and they ensured it would not impact students and their right to education. They used internal and external personnel resources.

18. Feb 2020 at 13:56  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Education

