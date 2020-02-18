Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Constitutional Court judge Mamojka reportedly lied about contact with Kočner

The Constitutional Court president will decide on what to do next after February 20.

Mojmír MamojkaMojmír Mamojka(Source: Sme )

Marian Kočner arranged a meeting with Constitutional Court Judge Mojmír Mamojka just two weeks before his detention.

“Hello, I want to ask for a short term. At your home, if possible. I will adapt to the term. Thank you.”

This is what Kočner wrote to Mamojka in June 2018, shortly before 20:00, the Denník N daily reported.

Mamojka replied that he was in Košice, but they could meet after his return.

Although Mamojka, who was already the Constitutional Court judge at the time, first denied communicating with Kočner, claiming he had met him at a wedding several years ago, the communication discovered by the police, which has since been obtained by Denník N, shows that the two were in contact, and that Mamojka lied.

Monitored by police

Kočner was detained in June following suspicions that he and Pavol Rusko, ex-head of the private TV Markíza, forged promissory notes, claiming €69 million from the broadcaster.

18. Feb 2020 at 22:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

