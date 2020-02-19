Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Water management started to remove illegal objects from surrounding of Domaša Dam

There are about 300 illegal constructions around the water dam.

(Source: TASR)

About 270 illegal constructions situated on the banks of the Veľká Domaša dam in eastern Slovakia will soon be removed from their current spots.

The Slovak Water Management Company (SVP) plans to relocate the constructions to state-owned lands by the end of April. If their current owners do not claim them, they can be later destroyed.

The cost of removing the buildings is estimated to about €500,000, which will be repaid from the state coffers, the SITA newswire reported.

Destroyed after one year

From the 270 structures, only the owners of 90 are known. There are more illegal structures on the lands owned by local municipalities and associations. The government accepted a resolution to create a manual to remove the illegal structures from Domaša last year in Stropkov (Prešov Region), based on complaints of the mayors of municipalities situated close to the dam.

The document deals with illegal structures near Domaša, but can be used as a basis for fighting illegal constructions around entire Slovakia.

19. Feb 2020 at 14:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

