A letter from Kuciak’s family encouraged Kövesi to run for EU’s top prosecutor

Independence is key in the anti-corruption battle, Kövesi said.

The EU's top prosecutor Laura Codruţu Kövesi meets President Zuzana Čaputová in Bratislava on February 18, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Unless Slovakia possesses genuine independence in law enforcement, it cannot combat high-level corruption.

The EU’s top prosecutor Laura Codruţu Kövesi said so during her visit to Bratislava on February 18. She met with President Zuzana Čaputová and students during a debate at Comenius University in Bratislava, as reported by the SITA newswire.

Kövesi, who comes from Romania, was appointed as the European Chief Prosecutor in mid-October 2019.

“I remember a letter signed by Ján Kuciak’s family supporting my candidacy,” Kövesi said, as quoted SITA.

That letter was one of the crucial moments why she decided to run, she said.

Vote on Slovakia’s next GP

19. Feb 2020 at 21:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff