Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

A letter from Kuciak’s family encouraged Kövesi to run for EU’s top prosecutor

Independence is key in the anti-corruption battle, Kövesi said.

The EU's top prosecutor Laura Codruţu Kövesi meets President Zuzana Čaputová in Bratislava on February 18, 2020. The EU's top prosecutor Laura Codruţu Kövesi meets President Zuzana Čaputová in Bratislava on February 18, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Unless Slovakia possesses genuine independence in law enforcement, it cannot combat high-level corruption.

The EU’s top prosecutor Laura Codruţu Kövesi said so during her visit to Bratislava on February 18. She met with President Zuzana Čaputová and students during a debate at Comenius University in Bratislava, as reported by the SITA newswire.

Kövesi, who comes from Romania, was appointed as the European Chief Prosecutor in mid-October 2019.

“I remember a letter signed by Ján Kuciak’s family supporting my candidacy,” Kövesi said, as quoted SITA.

That letter was one of the crucial moments why she decided to run, she said.

Related articleKuciak's family supports Kövesi of Romania becoming chief EU prosecutor Read more 

Vote on Slovakia’s next GP

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Feb 2020 at 21:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Cabinet green-lights over €5-million investment aid for production of e-car components

Volkswagen's plant in Martin will manufacture differential gears for electric cars.

Five big questions to ask ahead of election in Slovakia

Where does the country stand based on the last published polls?

Martin Slosiarik and Václav Hřích

Opposition MPs brought wedding cake to parliament, session was postponed

Seven former SaS MPs helped Smer and SNS open the controversial unscheduled session.

Slovak company won NATO tender

The order is worth €5.5 million without VAT.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring