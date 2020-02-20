They tried to exploit Sagan’s name in a scam. Lies, he responds

Internet and social media are full of scams luring people to earn money quickly and without any risk. The methods differ, from so-called Nigerian letters to more sophisticated methods using the names of celebrities.
Most recently, one of the stories published on the Newsstoriestoday.live refers to Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan, who allegedly “reveals a secret investment thanks to which hundreds of people across the globe get rich and everybody can become a millionaire in three to four months”.
It is a scam. Sagan even stated on his official Twitter account that his name has been exploited.
20. Feb 2020 at 14:04 | Miloslav Šebela