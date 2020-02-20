Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

They tried to exploit Sagan’s name in a scam. Lies, he responds

The scam promised the quick earning of money and without risk.

Peter SaganPeter Sagan(Source: AP/TASR)

Internet and social media are full of scams luring people to earn money quickly and without any risk. The methods differ, from so-called Nigerian letters to more sophisticated methods using the names of celebrities.

Most recently, one of the stories published on the Newsstoriestoday.live refers to Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan, who allegedly “reveals a secret investment thanks to which hundreds of people across the globe get rich and everybody can become a millionaire in three to four months”.

It is a scam. Sagan even stated on his official Twitter account that his name has been exploited.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Feb 2020 at 14:04  | Miloslav Šebela

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Peter Sagan

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Cabinet green-lights over €5-million investment aid for production of e-car components

Volkswagen's plant in Martin will manufacture differential gears for electric cars.

A letter from Kuciak’s family encouraged Kövesi to run for EU’s top prosecutor

Independence is key in the anti-corruption battle, Kövesi said.

The EU's top prosecutor Laura Codruţu Kövesi meets President Zuzana Čaputová in Bratislava on February 18, 2020.

OSCE observers arrive to oversee 2020 elections

Attention to be paid to election legislation and media independence.

OSCE experts meet Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák in Bratislava on February 19, 2020.

Slovak company won NATO tender

The order is worth €5.5 million without VAT.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring