Several events will commemorate two years since the murders of Kuciak and Kušnírová

The gatherings organised by For a Decent Slovakia will be held in more than 50 places.

Several commemorative events are planned on the occasion of the second anniversary of the murders of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

The couple was shot to death in late February 2018 in their house in Veľká Mača (Trnava Region).

The For a Decent Slovakia initiative organised the gatherings for February 21 under the “For Ján and Martina, for a decent country” motto. They will take place in more than 50 places across Slovakia and also abroad.

“We really appreciate that so many people care about the remembrance of Ján and Martina, a decent and fair Slovakia,” the organisers wrote on Facebook. “We don’t forget. We continue. Together we’ll do it.”

The event in Bratislava will start at 17:00 in the Freedom Square. At the same time, the gathering will start near Dolná Brána in Košice.

A week of events

The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party is also planning some events. One is scheduled to take place on February 20 in the parliament, and will be held in cooperation with other parties belonging to the so-called democratic opposition.

The second will be held on February 21 in SNP Square in Bratislava, starting at 14:00 by lighting a candle for the murdered couple. The official program will start at 16:00, with the families of Kuciak and Kušnírová being present, the SITA newswire reported.

The diplomatic community will remember the couple on February 21 at 10:00 near the Visitation of Virgin Mary Church on SNP Square.

In addition, For a Decent Slovakia plans to organise other events between February 21 and 29 across the country, titled “Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová Week”.

20. Feb 2020 at 14:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff