Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Several events will commemorate two years since the murders of Kuciak and Kušnírová

The gatherings organised by For a Decent Slovakia will be held in more than 50 places.

(Source: SITA)

Several commemorative events are planned on the occasion of the second anniversary of the murders of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

The couple was shot to death in late February 2018 in their house in Veľká Mača (Trnava Region).

The For a Decent Slovakia initiative organised the gatherings for February 21 under the “For Ján and Martina, for a decent country” motto. They will take place in more than 50 places across Slovakia and also abroad.

“We really appreciate that so many people care about the remembrance of Ján and Martina, a decent and fair Slovakia,” the organisers wrote on Facebook. “We don’t forget. We continue. Together we’ll do it.”

The event in Bratislava will start at 17:00 in the Freedom Square. At the same time, the gathering will start near Dolná Brána in Košice.

A week of events

The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party is also planning some events. One is scheduled to take place on February 20 in the parliament, and will be held in cooperation with other parties belonging to the so-called democratic opposition.

The second will be held on February 21 in SNP Square in Bratislava, starting at 14:00 by lighting a candle for the murdered couple. The official program will start at 16:00, with the families of Kuciak and Kušnírová being present, the SITA newswire reported.

The diplomatic community will remember the couple on February 21 at 10:00 near the Visitation of Virgin Mary Church on SNP Square.

In addition, For a Decent Slovakia plans to organise other events between February 21 and 29 across the country, titled “Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová Week”.

Gatherings in Slovakia

Bánovce nad Bebravou

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie Ľudovíta Štúra

Banská Bystrica

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie SNP

Banská Štiavnica

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Akademická 2

Bardejov

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Park Emila Korbu

Bratislava

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie slobody

Brezno

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie Generála M. R. Štefánika

Bytča

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Park Bytča

Čadca

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Matičné námestie

Dolný Kubín

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Hviezdoslavovo námestie

Fiľakovo

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie slobody

Gelnica

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Banícke námestie

Hnúšťa

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie Janka Francisciho

Kežmarok

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Hlavné námestie

Košice

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Dolná brána

Kremnica

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Štefánikovo námestie

Levice

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie hrdinov

Liptovský Mikuláš

  • When: February 21, 19:00
  • Where: Námestie osloboditeľov

Lučenec

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie republiky

Malacky

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Záhorácka ulica

Martin

  • When: February 20, 18:00
  • Where: Divadelné námestie

Modra

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie Ľ. Štúra

Námestovo

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Hviezdoslavovo námestie

Nitra

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Kostol Svätého Michala

Nové Mesto nad Váhom

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie slobody

Nové Zámky

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Hlavné námestie

Pezinok

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Radničné námestie

Poltár

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie osloboditeľov

Prievidza

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie slobody

Rožňava

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie baníkov

Partizánske

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie SNP

Piešťany

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie slobody

Poniky

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Kostol sv. Františka z Asissi

Poprad

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie sv. Egídia, in front of the OC Forum

Považská Bystrica

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Cooltajner

Prešov

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Hlavná

Revúca

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie slobody

Rimavská Sobota

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Hlavné námestie

Stará Turá

  • When: February 21, 18:00
  • Where: Námestie slobody

Svätý Jur

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Hlavné námestie

Šaľa

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Pamätník obetiam komunizmu

Topoľčany

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie M. R. Štefánika

Trenčín

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Štúrovo námestie

Trnava

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Trojičné námestie

Vráble

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Čerešňové námestie

Zlaté Moravce

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Mestský park

Zvolen

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie SNP

Žiar nad Hronom

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Námestie Matice Slovenskej

Žilina

  • When: February 21, 17:00
  • Where: Mariánske námestie

20. Feb 2020 at 14:06  | Compiled by Spectator staff

