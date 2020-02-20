Several events will commemorate two years since the murders of Kuciak and Kušnírová

Several commemorative events are planned on the occasion of the second anniversary of the murders of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.
The couple was shot to death in late February 2018 in their house in Veľká Mača (Trnava Region).
The For a Decent Slovakia initiative organised the gatherings for February 21 under the “For Ján and Martina, for a decent country” motto. They will take place in more than 50 places across Slovakia and also abroad.Related articleMemorial dedicated to Kuciak, Kušnírová and Caruana Galizia decorates European Parliament Read more
“We really appreciate that so many people care about the remembrance of Ján and Martina, a decent and fair Slovakia,” the organisers wrote on Facebook. “We don’t forget. We continue. Together we’ll do it.”
The event in Bratislava will start at 17:00 in the Freedom Square. At the same time, the gathering will start near Dolná Brána in Košice.
A week of events
The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party is also planning some events. One is scheduled to take place on February 20 in the parliament, and will be held in cooperation with other parties belonging to the so-called democratic opposition.
The second will be held on February 21 in SNP Square in Bratislava, starting at 14:00 by lighting a candle for the murdered couple. The official program will start at 16:00, with the families of Kuciak and Kušnírová being present, the SITA newswire reported.
The diplomatic community will remember the couple on February 21 at 10:00 near the Visitation of Virgin Mary Church on SNP Square.
In addition, For a Decent Slovakia plans to organise other events between February 21 and 29 across the country, titled “Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová Week”.
Gatherings in Slovakia
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie Ľudovíta Štúra
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie SNP
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Akademická 2
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Park Emila Korbu
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie slobody
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie Generála M. R. Štefánika
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Park Bytča
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Matičné námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Hviezdoslavovo námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie slobody
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Banícke námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie Janka Francisciho
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Hlavné námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Dolná brána
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Štefánikovo námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie hrdinov
- When: February 21, 19:00
- Where: Námestie osloboditeľov
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie republiky
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Záhorácka ulica
- When: February 20, 18:00
- Where: Divadelné námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie Ľ. Štúra
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Hviezdoslavovo námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Kostol Svätého Michala
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie slobody
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Hlavné námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Radničné námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie osloboditeľov
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie slobody
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie baníkov
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie SNP
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie slobody
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Kostol sv. Františka z Asissi
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie sv. Egídia, in front of the OC Forum
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Cooltajner
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Hlavná
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie slobody
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Hlavné námestie
- When: February 21, 18:00
- Where: Námestie slobody
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Hlavné námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Pamätník obetiam komunizmu
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie M. R. Štefánika
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Štúrovo námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Trojičné námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Čerešňové námestie
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Mestský park
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie SNP
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Námestie Matice Slovenskej
- When: February 21, 17:00
- Where: Mariánske námestie
20. Feb 2020 at 14:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff