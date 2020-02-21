Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Two years after the murder: How the crime scene looks today

Journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová were killed on February 21, 2018.

The entrance to the house.The entrance to the house.(Source: SME)

The house of murdered investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová in Veľká Mača (Trnava Region) has been closed since February 2018.

The plan is to turn it into the Museum of Freedom of Speech in the future, but the process has been hampered by the unfinished inheritance proceeding.

Alena Zsuzsová, Miroslav Marček, Tomáš Szabó and Marian Kočner have been charged with the murders. Marček already confessed to the crime during the trial.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the crime scene in Veľká Mača looks like two years after the murder.

©Sme

21. Feb 2020 at 10:26  | Matúš Burčík, Marko Erd

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Ján Kuciak

Top stories

Two years since the murder: How the Kuciak case changed Slovakia

The far-reaching consequences of the murder: What happened in Slovakia between February 2018 and now.

Illustrative stock photo

Several events will commemorate two years since the murders of Kuciak and Kušnírová

The gatherings organised by For a Decent Slovakia will be held in more than 50 places.

They tried to exploit Sagan’s name in a scam. Lies, he responds

The scam promised the quick earning of money and without risk.

Peter Sagan rejoices after his victory at TdF, July 8

Foreigners: Slovakia’s city of tolerance has a lot to offer

Košice is not only about St Elisabeth Cathedral and ice hockey.

Wintertime in Košice.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring