Two years after the murder: How the crime scene looks today

The house of murdered investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová in Veľká Mača (Trnava Region) has been closed since February 2018.
The plan is to turn it into the Museum of Freedom of Speech in the future, but the process has been hampered by the unfinished inheritance proceeding.
Alena Zsuzsová, Miroslav Marček, Tomáš Szabó and Marian Kočner have been charged with the murders. Marček already confessed to the crime during the trial.
Scroll through the gallery below to see what the crime scene in Veľká Mača looks like two years after the murder.
21. Feb 2020 at 10:26 | Matúš Burčík, Marko Erd