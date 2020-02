Tomášovský Výhľad lures tourists in winter

When the weather is nice, it is possible to see the High Tatras.

One of the most visited places of the national park Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) is Tomášovský Výhľad (Tomášovský Viewpoint).

The hike there is not very demanding and the massive rock offers beautiful views. Under the viewpoint there is a gorge formed by the Hornád River and in the distance the High Tatras can be seen.

24. Feb 2020 at 22:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff