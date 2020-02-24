Tourism in the High Tatras experienced the most successful year in history of Slovakia

The y-o-y growth of accommodated tourists was 16 percent.

Last year was the most sucessful year for tourism in the High Tatras in the modern history of Slovakia, according to Regional Organisation of Tourism (OOCR) High Tatras.

The evaluation includes accommodated visitors since 1993, when the Slovak Republic was established.

Summer season successful

“2019 was an extraordinary year, when the number of accommodated visitors reached two-digits, at 16 percent in comparison to 2018,” said Lucia Blašková, director of the OOCR, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

There were about 3.9 million one-day visitors in 2019. She said the summer season was the most successful.

“During all summer months, we noted an increase in the number of accommodated guests by more than 20 percent. The most successful month was September, with 25.14 percent growth of accommodated guests in our region,” Blašková said, as quoted by SITA. In numbers, that's growth by almost

600,000 guests.

Most tourists are Slovaks

She said that sales of the facilities offering accommodation also grew by 21 percent.

The composition of the accommodated visitors has been stable for several years. The majority of visitors are still Slovaks, followed by Czechs, Poles, Hungarians, Germans and Ukrainians.

Blašková said that the reason for such numbers could be due in part to the holiday vouchers that some employees in Slovakia are entitled to. She also noted that it is necessary to build needed infrastructure, such as highways, airports and railways. She mentioned the need for complex traffic solutions that emphasise ecology and sustainability as well.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

24. Feb 2020 at 13:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff