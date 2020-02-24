Stricter controls in place at Bratislava airport amid coronavirus outbreak

Checks will concern passengers returning from Italy.

Passengers on the planes taking off from Italy's airports and landing at Bratislava’s Milan Rastislav Štefánik Airport will face more thorough checks in relation to the novel coronavirus.

“Every passenger aboard a plane from Italy to Bratislava will have to fill in a questionnaire, which will enable us, if necessary, to identify and find them after their arrival in Slovakia,” Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini of Smer said.

The step, in force from February 25, has come as a response to recent coronavirus developments in Italy. The country has the most reported coronavirus cases in Europe and a few people have died. In addition, Italy has locked down several towns in the north.

24. Feb 2020 at 22:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff