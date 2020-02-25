Ethnic Hungarians should not be divided into good and bad

The identity of Slovakia's Hungarians cannot be based on how they feel about Orbán.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (centre) and his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini (centre-left) during their visit at the transit zone for migrants in Röszke on the Hungarian-Serbian border.(Source: AP/SITA)

The identity of ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia cannot be expressed through their support for Béla Bugár, Gyula Bárdos or Viktor Orbán.

Related article Slovak election to test Orbán’s clout among ethnic Hungarians Read more

This identity cannot be reduced to their relationship toward politicians. Any divisions of the community into good Hungarians and bad Hungarians is dangerous.

Particularly when the category that decides this, for instance, is their opinion of Viktor Orbán, and whether someone sees him as the saviour of Hungarians across the Visegrad region, or worries that there is autocracy growing across our borders. And lures those infected with power from Slovakia too.

25. Feb 2020 at 13:39 | Beata Balogová