Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Ethnic Hungarians should not be divided into good and bad

The identity of Slovakia's Hungarians cannot be based on how they feel about Orbán.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (centre) and his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini (centre-left) during their visit at the transit zone for migrants in Röszke on the Hungarian-Serbian border.Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (centre) and his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini (centre-left) during their visit at the transit zone for migrants in Röszke on the Hungarian-Serbian border.(Source: AP/SITA)

The identity of ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia cannot be expressed through their support for Béla Bugár, Gyula Bárdos or Viktor Orbán.

Related articleSlovak election to test Orbán’s clout among ethnic Hungarians Read more 

This identity cannot be reduced to their relationship toward politicians. Any divisions of the community into good Hungarians and bad Hungarians is dangerous.

Particularly when the category that decides this, for instance, is their opinion of Viktor Orbán, and whether someone sees him as the saviour of Hungarians across the Visegrad region, or worries that there is autocracy growing across our borders. And lures those infected with power from Slovakia too.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Feb 2020 at 13:39  | Beata Balogová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Viktor Orbán

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Varoufakis: Kažimír was the worst, outschäubling Schäuble

I tried to facilitate an escape from debtors' prison but I failed, says the former Greek finance minister.

Yanis Varoufakis.

Former Filiálka railway station in city centre is awaiting its new fate

It was closest to its rebirth 10 years ago when it was part of the international railway corridor project.

The former railway station Bratislava - Filiálka

Folklorists don't want folk art to be abused by fascists

Important personalities of Slovak folklore and ethnologists joined their voices within the Not in My Costume initiative ahead of the 2020 election.

Bratislava trams go as far as Dúbravka again

Work on tram tracks will resume in May, this time closer to the city centre.

The tram is back on track to Dúbravka.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring