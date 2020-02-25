Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

PM Pellegrini travels to Moscow two days before election

Economy Minister Žiga flies with him.

PM Peter PellegriniPM Peter Pellegrini(Source: AP/TASR)

On Sunday, PM Peter Pellegrini was taken to the hospital, but a few days later he is flying abroad.

He is traveling to Moscow on February 26 on the invitation of Russia, to meet his Russian counterpart PM Mikhail Mishustin.

It is the first bilateral visit of a leader from Europe to the newly-appointed Russian PM, the Government's Office emphasised in the press release.

The two prime ministers are to discuss bilateral relations between Slovakia and Russia.

Economy Minister Peter Žiga will travel with PM Pellegrini.

Wednesday February 26 is also the last days of the election campaign in Slovakia, where a moratorium ahead of Saturday's parliamentary elections starts on Thursday morning.

25. Feb 2020 at 13:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

