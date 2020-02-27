Election: What you can expect from the Spectator's coverage

The Slovak Spectator will publish live results and political analyses February 29-March 1.

On February 29, 2020, Slovak citizens will cast their votes in the parliamentary election. The Slovak Spectator will closely follow and report on the election in it's entirety, providing our readers with:

exit poll results - published as soon as the moratorium is over, when the polling stations close at 22:00 (unless any unexpected development occurs)

real-time coverage of election results, accessible on the homepage of spectator.sk - the first election results start coming in at around 22:30

political analyses of the results on February 29 and March 1 - relevant result numbers can be expected when some 70 percent of the vote is counted, typically just after midnight if everything goes as planned

politicians' reactions to the results

graphs and visual comparisons

Join us on February 29 - March 1 to stay up to date with the latest political developments in Slovakia.

>>> For more information leading up to the election, click here.

27. Feb 2020 at 8:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff