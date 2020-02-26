Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Second "secret poll" confirms observers' expectations

Slovakia's voters defied the ban on polls through a crowdfunding campaign.

(Source: TASR)
The second opinion poll conducted during the moratorium on polls shows that observers have been right in their evaluation of how the individual parties fared throughout the campaign. The results of the poll cannot be published due to the election law that bans publishing any poll results in the last two weeks running up to the vote.

Observes say that OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič gave the most authentic impression in the campaign, and that Smer politicians, who do not have many chances to mobilise their voters, have performed poorly in the debates.

>>> Read all about the 2020 parliamentary election here

The experts have also been right about compromising videos having the potential to harm former president Andrej Kiska and his Za Ľudí party. They add that the Slovak National Party (SNS) of Andrej Danko seems to have given up.

Experiences from the first poll show that the results are likely to spread online and that the Czech media are likely to publish them too.

The two polls were conducted per order of the civic initiative 50 Days and financed through crowdfunding. Each of the persons who contributed received the results of the poll by email. The results of the first poll were distributed on February 20, the second one came on the last day of the campaign, February 26.

26. Feb 2020 at 15:12  | Roman Cuprik

Theme: Election

