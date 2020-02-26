Police halt criminal prosecution in the case of Speaker Danko’s thesis

SNS chair Andrej Danko demands an apology from Denník N.

Speaker Andrej Danko (SNS) will not face any criminal prosecution regarding his plagiarised doctoral thesis after an investigator brought it to a halt.

The police in Banská Bystrica, which confirmed they were dealing with the case in early February of this year, said the deed was not a criminal action after all, as reported by the TASR newswire on February 26. The decision is not valid yet.

The Speaker noted, after he learned about the investigator’s decision to stop prosecution, that different rules were in place at the time when he wrote his thesis in 2000, and it cannot be judged by new rules.

The investigator had questioned Danko as a witness last year in this matter. The opposition wanted to remove Danko from office over the thesis scandal.

Apology from Denník N

Danko went on to demand an apology from the Denník N daily for the texts published about him and his thesis. Denník N was the first to report on the thesis in 2018.

“We have never claimed Andrej Danko committed a crime by compiling five books,” the daily’s editor-in-chief Matúš Kostolný, as quoted by TASR.

He, however, added Danko should not have been awarded a degree as he had cheated.

Danko was awarded a doctoral degree at Matej Bel University in Banská Bystrica. A special commission at the university, which analysed Danko’s work in early 2019, said some parts were very similar to or identical with the literature used in the process of writing the thesis. However, the commission did not mention plagiarism in its report.

