Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Number of foreigners working in Slovakia has dropped

Ukrainians continue to be the largest group of foreigners working in Slovakia.

(Source: Sme)

Almost 77,800 foreigners were working in Slovakia, according to statistics from the end of January 2020.

Related story:The number of non-EU workers in Slovakia has increased Read more 

The number of foreigners working in Slovakia thus decreased for the second consecutive month. While in December 2019 it dropped by 77 people, in January 2020, it was 539 foreigners less.

In August to November 2019, there were an increasing number of foreigners working in Slovakia. In August, the numbers grew by 444 foreigners, in September, it grew by 1,100 and in October by 2,400 and in November by 1,400, the SITA newswire reported.

Ukrainians still lead the charts

Ukrainians continue to be the largest group of foreigners working in Slovakia. The first month of the year brought a drop by 312 Ukrainians, so the overall number decrease to 22,600.

Related story:Košice now has website for foreigners Read more 

The number of Serbians working in Slovakia increased by 38 people to 13,400 people. Among EU citizens, the most were Romanians, about 8,400 working in Slovakia, followed by 5,900 Czechs and 5,500 Hungarians.

A quarter of foreigners were working in Bratislava at the end of January 2020, followed by region of Trnava, where 8,800 foreigners were registered.

27. Feb 2020 at 13:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Court sentences Kočner and Rusko to 19 years in prison

Specialised Criminal Court found Marian Kočner and Pavol Rusko guilty in the promissory notes case.

Marian Kočner arrives at the courtroom on February 27, 2020.

Slovakia votes: What is at stake in the 2020 election (overview)

The parliamentary election is expected to bring a change to the country after two years of coping with the aftermath of the Kuciak murder.

Illustrative stock photo

Čaputová said election is not the end of the road, Danko believes Slovakia is at a crossroad of history

Three top constitutional officials called on voters to turn out to vote on Saturday.

Zuzana Čaputová

NGOs have stood up against Kotleba and others’ attacks

Organisations also analysed which political parties are NGO-friendly.

ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba (centre).

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring