Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

2020 elections: Polling stations opened

Moratorium has been extended to 23:00.

(Source: SITA)
Slovakia elects its representatives for the national parliament for the eighth time since becoming independent.

Nearly 6,000 polling stations opened at 7:00 and will close at 22:00.

An accident happened in Veľký Krtíš (Banská Bystrica Region) shortly before the opening. One committee member went to the toilet, where she fainted. The doctor who was called to the scene later confirmed her death, Marián Siekela of the district office in Veľký Krtíš reported.

The case is currently being investigated by the police, the TASR newswire reported.

A pensioner died in the polling station in Banská Bystrica. As a result, the polling station will now close at 22:30.

Meanwhile, moratorium has been extended to 23:00.

29. Feb 2020 at 9:23 (modified at 29. Feb 2020 at 12:50)  | Compiled by Spectator staff

