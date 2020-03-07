Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak palaeontologists described the oldest cave animal

They are transparent, with extremely long limb and feelers, special sense organs, partly reduced eyes and wings that do not work.

(Source: SAV)

Palaeontologists of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) discovered a pattern of extinction of all cave fauna and also described the oldest cave animal.

The study was published in geological magazine Gondwana Research, the TASR newswire reported.

Myanmar amber

An international team of experts under the leadership of Peter Vršanský from the Earth Science Institute of SAV, Institute of Physics of SAV and Institute of Zoology of SAV, summarised research of all known cave fauna.

Related story:Scientists from Prešov University breed new type of poppy seed Read more 

The first author of the study is an intern of the Earth Science Institute and post-grad student of the Institute of Zoology Hemen Sendi, who prepared a math matric, maps and descriptions of the new cave species of amber. Jan Hinkelman, a post-grad student of the Institute of Zoology, also participated.

“The new animals are two new species of described cockroaches from Myanmar amber, so from the era of dinosaurs,” Vršanský told TASR.

Transparent animals

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Mar 2020 at 6:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Coronavirus confirmed in Slovakia

Slovakia was an island with no confirmed infection until now.

The four-leaf clover is complete: OĽaNO starts talks with Sme Rodina, Za Ľudí, and SaS (news digest)

Overview of news from Slovakia on March 5, 2020.

From the left to the right: Igor Matovič, Richard Sulík, Boris Kollár, and Andrej Kiska.

Kollár is the lesser evil for Matovič. What is the problem with his past?

Boris Kollár claims he has never been part of the mafia.

Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina)

The football business in Slovakia resembles a big black hole

The football business in Slovakia resembles a black hole.

From left to the right: Ivan Kmotrík Jr. of Slovan Bratislava, Jozef Antošík of MŠK Žilina, and Róbert Rybníček of AS Trenčín.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring