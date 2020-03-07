Slovak palaeontologists described the oldest cave animal

They are transparent, with extremely long limb and feelers, special sense organs, partly reduced eyes and wings that do not work.

Palaeontologists of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) discovered a pattern of extinction of all cave fauna and also described the oldest cave animal.

The study was published in geological magazine Gondwana Research, the TASR newswire reported.

Myanmar amber

An international team of experts under the leadership of Peter Vršanský from the Earth Science Institute of SAV, Institute of Physics of SAV and Institute of Zoology of SAV, summarised research of all known cave fauna.

The first author of the study is an intern of the Earth Science Institute and post-grad student of the Institute of Zoology Hemen Sendi, who prepared a math matric, maps and descriptions of the new cave species of amber. Jan Hinkelman, a post-grad student of the Institute of Zoology, also participated.

“The new animals are two new species of described cockroaches from Myanmar amber, so from the era of dinosaurs,” Vršanský told TASR.

Transparent animals

7. Mar 2020 at 6:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff