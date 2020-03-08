Reconstruction of Urban tower started, surrounded by scaffold

Built at the turn of the 14th and 15th century as a bell tower.

The historical Urban tower in the centre of Košice will be reconstructed. Work on the reconstruction of its roof and façade started recently. The tower was covered by scaffolding.

The reconstruction of the tower exterior with overall costs €595,000 is being carried out by the NGO Perly Gotickej cesty (Pearls of the Gothic Road) with support from European funds, the TASR newswire reported.

After the reconstruction of St Elisabeth Cathedral, the neighbouring Middle-Age construction has become a priority. It used to serve as a bell tower. In the past, some roofing tiles fell, which threatened passers-by.

The funds are enough to reconstruct two-thirds of the tower from the roof to the small roof above the gallery. Grants of the Košice self-governing region amounting to €10,000 will be used to reconstruct the small roof.

Cooperation with Ukraine

The assumed conclusion of the work is February 2021. The current project is being implemented with support of the EU in cooperation with a Ukrainian partner, the Greek Orthodox Diocese in Mukachevo. From the overall budget of about million euros, a smaller portion goes to renovation of the cathedral in Uzhhorod.

The Urban tower was built at the turn of the 14th and 15th centuries as a bell tower. At first, it was built in the Gothic style, acquiring its Renaissance look later.

Alongside St Elisabeth Cathedral and the Chapel of Saint Michal, it was pronounced a national cultural monument in 1970.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

8. Mar 2020 at 10:10 | Compiled by Spectator staff