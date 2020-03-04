Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Štefánikova Street has maintained its elegance

Originally the field road became more important after the railway was built.

The historical look of Štefánikova Street.The historical look of Štefánikova Street.(Source: Courtesy of OZ Bratislavské Rožky)

Read and see in this article:

-History of palaces built on Štefánikova Street

-In which building the Freemason lodge used to meet

-See historical photos of Štefánikova Street

-See how the street looks like today

It used to be an ordinary field road leading via the vineyards out of town to the regions of Záhorie and Moravia. Later, aristocracy and city notables began to build their settlements on the then city’s outskirts and set up gardens. The first was the Summer Archbishop’s Palace, today’s Government office, with a garden. A few decades later, Grassalkovich, today’s presidential palace, was added. Even later, at the far end of the street, Palugay Palace was built, which now serves the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Related articleSuché Mýto used to be a lively part of today’s Bratislava Read more 

The importance of the street increased significantly in the second half of the 19th century, when the train station of the steam railway was constructed near the site of today’s Main Station. At that time, today’s Štefánikova Street became the gateway to the city, because when someone got off the train, this was the shortest way to its centre.

“It was a link between the city and the world,” said Ján Vyhnánek from the civic association Bratislavské Rožky, at the beginning of a lecture on this part of Bratislava in late February. “Gradually, splendid buildings were constructed here, and it became a representative boulevard, which has retained some of its original features to this day.”

How did the names of Štefánikova Street change?

  • 1701-1885 - Märzel Gasse and several variations, according to the old vineyard bed
  • 1885-1921 – Štefániina Road, named after the Belgian Princess Stephanie, who lived in Rusovce
  • 1921-1950 - Štefánikova Street after M. R. Štefánik
  • 1950-1968 – Obrancov Mieru Street (Street of the Defenders of Peace in English)
  • 1968-1973 - Štefánikova Street
  • 1973-1990 - Obrancov Mieru Street
  • 1990-today - Štefánikova Street, bust of M. R. Štefánik is set on the façade of the the Slovak Academy of Sciences building

Source: Database of historian Tivadar Ortvaya

The boulevard owes its architectural look to the local design and construction company Kittler and Gratzl of Ferdinand Kittler and Karol Gratzl, and the builder Alexander Feigler. It was they who designed and built most of the buildings still standing on this street. In addition to their eclectic buildings, architect Jan Víšek left a footprint of modern, functionalistic architecture.

The importance of the boulevard was further emphasized by the launch of a tram line in 1895. Until 1979, those interested could take the tram from the station to the city through Štefánikova.

Stefánka café

At the very beginning of the street in the direction out of the city, there lies one of the most famous cafés in the city, Štefánka, although its address is actually Palisády Street 59. It was created in the parterre of a rental house, designed and built by Alexander Feigler in the years 1896-1897 for Count Irma Erdődyová. Rosa Dresdner was the first to operate the café, already at the end of 1897. She offered an English breakfast as an extraordinary specialty, which she used to serve already in a spa in the High Tatras.

Štefánka todayŠtefánka today (Source: Jana Liptáková)

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Mar 2020 at 16:53  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

It's official: Matovič assigned to form the new government

The potential new prime minister said he would do everything to create a government that history books would mention as the greatest one Slovakia ever had.

Igor Matovič and Zuzana Čaputová

The Washington Post writes about "short-term" election success (news digest)

Overview of news from Slovakia on March 3, 2020.

Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár meets President Zuzana Čaputová in the Presidential Palace on March 3, 2020.

On winning battles and losing wars

The election result has brought some bad news for foreigners living in Slovakia.

Remember the pilot parking policy when parking in Bratislava’s Ružinov

Fines imposed during the first month totalled €1,270.

Parking is a problem in the centre of Bratislava as well as some its boroughs.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring