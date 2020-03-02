Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Dragon landed at Castle Beckov

It weighs about one ton and it is made of nut wood.

(Source: TASR)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

A dragon landed at Beckov Castle today. Not a real one but a one-ton model made of wood.

The approximately 6.5-metre-long exterior attraction was named Blundus amd placed next to the castle well. It should please small and big visitors of the national cultural monument, the My Trenčín daily wrote.

Related story:Do you see a white elephant? Welcome to Beckov! Read more 

Dragon from the well

There is a legend of a dragon from the 17th century. Director of Beckov Castle, Peter Pastier, said how the dragon used to live in the castle well and he snored so loudly the village and the castle shook. People obviously were not happy about it.

“One day, five young men decided to take their muskets and they stood up against it,” Pastier described the legend, as quoted by My Trenčín. “They waited for it in the morning and shot it down with five bullets.”

The aim of the new attraction is not to scare people, but to make the space of the castle well more attractive.

It started with magical crayons

Related story:Slovakia's castles have changed from sights to culture hubs Read more 

The artist behind the wooden dragon is artistic woodcarver Ladislav Ťažký from the village of Borša. It took him about a month.

“I’ve done animals; bears, eagles, wolves, and I wanted to create something else,” he said about his first dragon. His daughter inspired him to do such a piece.

“I worked in the Netherlands and bought crayons for my daughter. I told her that they are magical and whatever she draws will become real. She drew a dragon, so I started to make it,” Blundus' creator said, as quoted by My Trenčín.

2. Mar 2020 at 23:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Slovakia will get an Ordinary PM

The composition of the next parliament still raises more questions than answers the day after election weekend.

Smer falls from grace, descends into opposition

A major self-reflection required if the once-strongest party wants to halt the fall.

The party’s top representatives avoided journalists, before PM Peter Pellegrini eventually spoke to the gathered media to comment.

Matovič holds all the trump cards

The rest of the potential ruling coalition is left at his mercy.

Fico (left) and Matovič.

Matovič does not intend to take Slovakia down the Hungarian or Polish path

Slovakia is set to get a conservative parliament and a conservative government. What does it mean and how long will they last?

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring