Dragon landed at Castle Beckov

It weighs about one ton and it is made of nut wood.

A dragon landed at Beckov Castle today. Not a real one but a one-ton model made of wood.

The approximately 6.5-metre-long exterior attraction was named Blundus amd placed next to the castle well. It should please small and big visitors of the national cultural monument, the My Trenčín daily wrote.

Dragon from the well

There is a legend of a dragon from the 17th century. Director of Beckov Castle, Peter Pastier, said how the dragon used to live in the castle well and he snored so loudly the village and the castle shook. People obviously were not happy about it.

“One day, five young men decided to take their muskets and they stood up against it,” Pastier described the legend, as quoted by My Trenčín. “They waited for it in the morning and shot it down with five bullets.”

The aim of the new attraction is not to scare people, but to make the space of the castle well more attractive.

It started with magical crayons

The artist behind the wooden dragon is artistic woodcarver Ladislav Ťažký from the village of Borša. It took him about a month.

“I’ve done animals; bears, eagles, wolves, and I wanted to create something else,” he said about his first dragon. His daughter inspired him to do such a piece.

“I worked in the Netherlands and bought crayons for my daughter. I told her that they are magical and whatever she draws will become real. She drew a dragon, so I started to make it,” Blundus' creator said, as quoted by My Trenčín.

2. Mar 2020 at 23:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff