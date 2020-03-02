Hiking in history: through Klapy mountain to the Považský Castle

Admire the view to Považská Bystrica and watch sun rays reflecting on the Nosice water reservoir.

When love works, each morning is unique and beautiful, sings popular Slovak band Gladiator. And when hiking to a mountain with surprisingly gorgeous views, unexpectedly turns into an adventurous climbing, creating a day full of life and fantastic colours.

At the main road from Považská Bystrica to Púchov passing the Nosice water reservoir gazes the amazing mountain, shaped a bit like a horn, a bit forested, a bit rocky.

The Klapy mountain. Or Cigánka (“gipsy woman”). Or Klapé, according to the locals.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/QI8O53TSDVM

A gypsy woman turned to stone

Its origin is in the Old German word “Klippen”, meaning klippe. And these klippes are really! The white limestone bulking out from the klippe’s case called also a marl or a flysch, has its fossil brothers in Vršatec klippe, the largest Czorsztyn type klippe in Slovakia, and in The Pieniny Klippen Belt.

One of the Klapy klippe is reminiscent of an eating woman. According to legend, a gypsy woman who liberated the men ploughing of their pot filled with oatmeal. And she was punished by being changed into stone.

The yellow marked hiking path to the Klapy mountain starts in the picturesque Udiča village. The name possibly comes from the Slovak word “udica” (“fishhook”) or maybe from the local dialect word “údzic” (“drying in the smoke”).

Through the meadow where in summer busy bees fly over the blooming flowers and maybe over the rare blue anemone, which changes its outfit in fall. Where you can stop for a while, take a deep breath, and admire the view to Považská Bystrica and watch sun rays reflecting on the Nosice water reservoir.

And from the crossroad you will continue to the tiny rocky ridge, where you will climb around and to the limestones. And hopefully above you an eagle-owl will spread his wings. Until the beams of light elbow their way among the trees and expose panoramic winding water reservoir to reflect your thoughts, dreams, your laugh.

Standing on the summit you will admire a view of the mysterious and legendary rock town, The Súľov Rocks, the narrowest gorge in Slovakia, Manínska Tiesňava gorge, you will fix your eyes on the Malá Fatra mountains hovering over the horizon and your will feel the Slovak famous highwayman, Juraj Jánošík, running wild across the meadow. And the Strážov mountain with Čičmany and its houses with white geometrical ornamentation hidden in its shadow, will great you from afar.

Forgotten French elegance

The hiking path will lead you into history to the ruin of the Považský Hrad castle. You will observe the Renaissance manor house and then you find yourself in front of the gateway to the castle built on the steep mountain in the 13th century by Hungarian King Béla IV, later occupied by the Podmanický brothers, the infamous thieving knights.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/fCmpwF2Ekuo

And perched among the strong walls you will feel a sense of the forgotten French elegance of the river Loire castles or the symmetry of Ancient columns. And in the silence you will harken to a story of the beautiful Hedviga.

Or you will lie down to the grass and the sky above you will start to paint an image as unique as the famous Slovak painter, Martin Benka. While you watch.

One2We is an incoming company concentrating on active, adventure, bike and sport tours in Slovakia, in the unique, authentic and safe country, far away from mass tourism; offer undiscovered and amazing places, tailored-made solutions and very professional individual guiding. For more information please visit: www.one2we.eu.

2. Mar 2020 at 11:50 | Gabriela Psotková, Valéria Polovková