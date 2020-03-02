Items in shopping cart: View
Matovič holds all the trump cards

The rest of the potential ruling coalition is left at his mercy.

Fico (left) and Matovič. Fico (left) and Matovič. (Source: SITA)

The key issue of this election had been solved even before the polling stations opened. Smer could have hoped at most in having a blocking minority with the far-right ĽSNS, and that option ended in the only place it deserved to be - the land of theory.

Now is the time for the height of the representative democracy: juggling with parliamentary chips and playing with various majorities in the parliament of 150 MPs.

The basics are clear to anyone who can count to 76 - there can be no coalition without OĽaNO, which puts Igor Matovič in a position of extraordinary comfort.

He has enough mandates for a constitutional majority of 90 votes with Boris Kollár of Sme rodina, Richard Sulík of Freedom and Solidarity and Andrej Kiska of Za Ľudí. Then there are three different ways to achieve a simple majority - without Kollar, without Kiska, or without Sulik.

2. Mar 2020 at 12:28  | Peter Tkačenko

Theme: Election

Top stories

Slovakia will get an Ordinary PM

The composition of the next parliament still raises more questions than answers the day after election weekend.

Smer falls from grace, descends into opposition

A major self-reflection required if the once-strongest party wants to halt the fall.

The party’s top representatives avoided journalists, before PM Peter Pellegrini eventually spoke to the gathered media to comment.

Matovič does not intend to take Slovakia down the Hungarian or Polish path

Slovakia is set to get a conservative parliament and a conservative government. What does it mean and how long will they last?

Where did Matovič get all his votes from?

Authenticity may have been key, experts say.

The representatives of parties that will sit in the parliament. L-r: Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), Richard Sulík (SaS), Martin Beluský (ĽSNS), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), Juraj Blanár (Smer), and Igor Matovič (OĽaNO).

