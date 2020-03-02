Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia will get an Ordinary PM

The composition of the next parliament still raises more questions than answers the day after election weekend.

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

OĽaNO won as expected but will form an unexpected government for Slovakia. Smer descends into opposition after two terms in power.

Smer falls

In the past 12 years, Robert Fico and his party Smer only spent two of them in parliamentary opposition. The once-feared opposition leader, however, did not have the courage nor the will to at least show his face in public on election night.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Mar 2020 at 13:00  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Matovič holds all the trump cards

The rest of the potential ruling coalition is left at his mercy.

Fico (left) and Matovič.

Smer falls from grace, descends into opposition

A major self-reflection required if the once-strongest party wants to halt the fall.

The party’s top representatives avoided journalists, before PM Peter Pellegrini eventually spoke to the gathered media to comment.

Matovič does not intend to take Slovakia down the Hungarian or Polish path

Slovakia is set to get a conservative parliament and a conservative government. What does it mean and how long will they last?

Where did Matovič get all his votes from?

Authenticity may have been key, experts say.

The representatives of parties that will sit in the parliament. L-r: Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), Richard Sulík (SaS), Martin Beluský (ĽSNS), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), Juraj Blanár (Smer), and Igor Matovič (OĽaNO).

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring