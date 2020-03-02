Slovakia will get an Ordinary PM

The composition of the next parliament still raises more questions than answers the day after election weekend.

OĽaNO won as expected but will form an unexpected government for Slovakia. Smer descends into opposition after two terms in power.

Smer falls

In the past 12 years, Robert Fico and his party Smer only spent two of them in parliamentary opposition. The once-feared opposition leader, however, did not have the courage nor the will to at least show his face in public on election night.

2. Mar 2020 at 13:00 | Michaela Terenzani